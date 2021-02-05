Smuggled liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized on highway in UP's Ghaziabad

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh excise department and Ghaziabad police seized 450 cartons of smuggled liquor from a truck on the highway near Dasna toll plaza here, officials said on Friday.

The truck, plying with a fake registration number, was heading towards Ghaziabad from Panipat in Haryana via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the police said. Late on Thursday night, the joint team got a tip-off about the truck smuggling liquor and stopped it for checking. As it was being searched, the truck driver fled the place, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Trainee) Sunil Sharma said. After the search, police found 450 cartons of smuggled liquor concealed in the truck under empty egg trays. The truck and liquor cartons have been impounded with the estimated value of the alcohol said to be around Rs 20 lakh, the DSP said. The truck owner and driver would be arrested based on the address mentioned in the truck registration certificate, Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)