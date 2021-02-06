Left Menu

International Criminal Court has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories-Judges

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Friday ruled that the The Hague-based court has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes committed in the Palestinian Territories, opening the door for a possible investigation.

Judges said their decision was based on jurisdictional rules in its founding documents and does not imply any attempt to determine statehood or legal borders.

