International Criminal Court has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories-Judges

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Friday ruled that the The Hague-based court has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes committed in the Palestinian Territories, opening the door for a possible investigation.

Judges said their decision was based on jurisdictional rules in its founding documents and does not imply any attempt to determine statehood or legal borders.

