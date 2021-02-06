U.N. chief calls on everyone to respect new Libya interim government

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the formation of a new interim government for Libya and called on all Libyan and international parties to respect result.

"My appeal to everybody is to recognize and accept these results and to work with the new authorities that were elected," Guterres told reporters. "It is absolutely essential to unify Libya, and to move onwards on the way to peace."

