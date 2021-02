China ready to increase cooperation with Indonesia on COVID-19 vaccines -Xinhua

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Indonesia on COVID-19 vaccines, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing comments by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

Wang's comments came in a phone conversation with Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the news agency said.

