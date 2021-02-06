Delhi HC appoints nodal officer to initiate dialogue with sanitation workers' unions

The Delhi High Court has appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner of South District as the nodal officer to initiate the dialogue with the sanitation workers' unions in various municipal corporations. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday also issued notice to Delhi government and all municipal corporations of Delhi on a plea of Municipal Corporation Sanitation Supervisor Unions.

The petitioner sought constitution of a Redressal Committee for redressal of the grievances and consideration of the demands of the sanitation workers of the respondent-corporations. The plea also sought direction for the constitution of a grievance cell with a proper mechanism for redressal of demands and grievances of the workers.

"Deputy Labour Commissioner shall initially have a meeting with one authorized representative from each of the nine Unions which comprise the petitioner union. Thereafter, the Deputy Labour Commissioner (South District) shall communicate with the officers of the concerned Municipal Corporations," the Court said. The court further said the officers of all the Municipal Corporation are directed to cooperate with the Deputy Labour Commissioner.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the sanitation workers are conscious of the fact that because of their strike, residents of the city are suffering, though they are not the ones against whom the sanitation workers have any grievance. Counsel also submitted that as a goodwill gesture, the workers' unions have decided to withdraw their strike and resume work so that steps can be taken for the constitution of a Redressal Committee for redressal of their grievances.

The Court appreciated the gestures shown by the petitioner and workers' unions and sought a status report within two weeks and slated the matter for further hearing on February 25, 2021. (ANI)

