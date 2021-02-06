Left Menu

Delhi HC appoints nodal officer to initiate dialogue with sanitation workers' unions

The Delhi High Court has appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner of South District as the nodal officer to initiate the dialogue with the sanitation workers' unions in various municipal corporations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:26 IST
Delhi HC appoints nodal officer to initiate dialogue with sanitation workers' unions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner of South District as the nodal officer to initiate the dialogue with the sanitation workers' unions in various municipal corporations. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday also issued notice to Delhi government and all municipal corporations of Delhi on a plea of Municipal Corporation Sanitation Supervisor Unions.

The petitioner sought constitution of a Redressal Committee for redressal of the grievances and consideration of the demands of the sanitation workers of the respondent-corporations. The plea also sought direction for the constitution of a grievance cell with a proper mechanism for redressal of demands and grievances of the workers.

"Deputy Labour Commissioner shall initially have a meeting with one authorized representative from each of the nine Unions which comprise the petitioner union. Thereafter, the Deputy Labour Commissioner (South District) shall communicate with the officers of the concerned Municipal Corporations," the Court said. The court further said the officers of all the Municipal Corporation are directed to cooperate with the Deputy Labour Commissioner.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the sanitation workers are conscious of the fact that because of their strike, residents of the city are suffering, though they are not the ones against whom the sanitation workers have any grievance. Counsel also submitted that as a goodwill gesture, the workers' unions have decided to withdraw their strike and resume work so that steps can be taken for the constitution of a Redressal Committee for redressal of their grievances.

The Court appreciated the gestures shown by the petitioner and workers' unions and sought a status report within two weeks and slated the matter for further hearing on February 25, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Papua New Guinea reports three COVID-19 cases as infections rise

Papua New Guinea reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the National Department of Health said, with infections on the rise in the southwestern Pacific nation of 8.8 million. The new cases, all in the National Capital Dist...

Gold, cosmetics seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at the international airport here have seized24 carat gold weighing120.38 gm and valued at Rs 5.84 lakh from two passengers who arrived by a flight from Sharjah.Customs sources said the two, who had concealed the gold unde...

Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 per cent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media ...

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021