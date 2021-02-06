C'garh: Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

A Naxal was killed in an encounterwith security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district onSaturday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place around 10 am in a forestlocated between Surnaar and Tetam villages when a team of theDistrict Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxaloperation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallavatold PTI.

''After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of aNaxal, identified as Muchaki Masa, was recovered from the spotalong with a weapon,'' he added.

Masa, who was active as a janmilitia commander, wasinvolved in a number of Naxal incidents in the area andcarried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said.

The search operation was still underway at theencounter site, located around 400 km away from capitalRaipur, he added.

