Left Menu

Shooting of 'Love Hostel' disrupted in Punjab's Patiala

Around 150-200 farmers gathered there and halted the shooting of the film, Inspector Harmanpreet Singh, Julkan police station, Patiala, said over the phone.The protesting farmers said they will not allow the shooting as none from the actors family spoke in favour of the protesting farmers.The police official said Bobby Deol was not present during the time of the incident.Love Hostel, a crime thriller, also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.Earlier, farmers had halted the shooting of Janhvi Kapoors upcoming film Good Luck Jerry thrice.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:57 IST
Shooting of 'Love Hostel' disrupted in Punjab's Patiala
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shooting of actor Bobby Deol's upcoming film 'Love Hostel' was disrupted in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers protesting against the three agri laws, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the film's shooting was taking place at a house in Mehon village near Devigarh in Patiala district, they said. Around 150-200 farmers gathered there and halted the shooting of the film, Inspector Harmanpreet Singh, Julkan police station, Patiala, said over the phone.

The protesting farmers said they will not allow the shooting as none from the actor's family spoke in favour of the protesting farmers.

The police official said Bobby Deol was not present during the time of the incident.

'Love Hostel', a crime thriller, also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Earlier, farmers had halted the shooting of Janhvi Kapoor''s upcoming film ''Good Luck Jerry'' thrice. Shooting of the film was disrupted twice in Patiala and one-time in Fatehgarh Sahib district last month.

Farmers had insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known arrest of a foreign national since coup

Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Myanmars Aung San Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew the governme...

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

With vaccination drive against COVID-19 gathering steam across the world and restrictions on movements easing gradually, many millennials are keen on taking an international holiday this summer, according to a survey.Things are looking up f...

Awe-inspiring to see 'The White Tiger' being embraced by people worldwide: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday penned an emotional note for the love and acceptance her Netflix film The White Tiger has received.Based on author Aravind Adigas 2008 novel of the same name, the movie started streaming on Netflix from Jan...

If central govt does not resolve farmers' issue soon, agitation will spread across country: Cong leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.

If central govt does not resolve farmers issue soon, agitation will spread across country Cong leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021