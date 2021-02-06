Left Menu

Kerala: Crime Branch records Sunny Leone's statement in financial fraud case

Kochi Crime Branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:53 IST
Kerala: Crime Branch records Sunny Leone's statement in financial fraud case
Actor Sunny Leone (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kochi Crime Branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh by the actor.

According to Crime Branch officials, a team from the unit met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she was shooting for a movie. Shiyas gave the petition to the State police chief and later the police forwarded it to the Crime Branch.

In his petition, Shiyas alleged that Sunny Leone accepted Rs 29 lakh promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath

Researchers report how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States. The Great Recession of 2007-2009 exacerbated socioeconomic inequities experienced by racial and ethnic minorities and those without co...

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known arrest of a foreign national since coup

Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Myanmars Aung San Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew the governme...

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

With vaccination drive against COVID-19 gathering steam across the world and restrictions on movements easing gradually, many millennials are keen on taking an international holiday this summer, according to a survey.Things are looking up f...

Awe-inspiring to see 'The White Tiger' being embraced by people worldwide: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday penned an emotional note for the love and acceptance her Netflix film The White Tiger has received.Based on author Aravind Adigas 2008 novel of the same name, the movie started streaming on Netflix from Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021