Left Menu

Chakka jam: Protesting farmers make way for ambulance at Palwal-Agra highway

As part of the countrywide 'Chakka Jam' called by the farmers union on Saturday, farmers who were blocking Palwal-Agra Highway here at Atohan Chowk made way for an ambulance.

ANI | Palwal (Haryana) | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:03 IST
Chakka jam: Protesting farmers make way for ambulance at Palwal-Agra highway
Protest in Atohan Chowk near Palwal in Haryana. Image Credit: ANI

As part of the countrywide 'Chakka Jam' called by the farmers union on Saturday, farmers who were blocking Palwal-Agra Highway here at Atohan Chowk made way for an ambulance. The ambulance was stuck in the traffic caused due to blockage of roads and highways.

Karan Singh Dalal, member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Indian National Congress told ANI, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to destroy the farmers' protest. We all are protesting peacefully here and will continue to do so." "We just want the withdrawal of these "black laws". As a part of Chakka Jam, we are not allowing any vehicle except emergency vehicles like ambulances," Dalal said.

Meanwhile, Protesters also blocked the national highway near Shahjahanpur border, the border of states, Rajasthan and Haryana, as part of the 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers from 12 pm to 3 pm today. Protesters have also blocked roads in Amritsar and Mohali of Punjab as part of the protest. Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces were deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain the law and order situation on Saturday, amid 'Chakka Jam' call by the protesting farmers' representatives.

Heavy deployment of police personnel was seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'Chakka Jam.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

Libyas parallel eastern administration on Saturday welcomed Fridays announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Its qualified statement of suppo...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Press conference copies after the end of play on day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bag...

Tunis police block off city centre as thousands protest

Police locked down a large area of central Tunis on Saturday, blocking roads as thousands of protesters, backed by the countrys powerful labour union, gathered in Tunisias biggest demonstration for years. The rally was held to mark the anni...

Farmers' 'chakka' jam' protest draws response in Punjab, Haryana, Raj; Scattered demonstrations in other states

Protesters on Saturday blocked several key roads in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, while scattered demonstrations were held in several other states during a three-hour chakka jam called by the farmer unions agitating against the Centres new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021