PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:15 IST
Wanted terrorist arrested in Jammu

A most-wanted terrorist and self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, believed to be a frontal organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

A pistol and a grenade was seized from the possession of Hidayatullah Malik, an 'A' category terrorist from Shopian district, officials said, adding that he is being interrogated.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Shridhar Patil said a private vehicle was intercepted by police at Kunjwani bypass on a specific information leading to the arrest.

He said the terrorist attacked the police officer leading the party in an attempt to escape but was overpowered.

“He is being questioned,” the officer said, adding more details would be shared as the investigation progresses.

Police are searching for another associate of Malik who allegedly travelled with him from Kashmir to Jammu, officials said.

