Woman’s headless body found in village field: Police

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:21 IST
A headless body of an around 22-year-old woman was found in an agricultural field of a village under Asothar police station near here on Saturday, police said.

On being informed about the body, the police reached the village and sent the body for post-mortem, Fatehpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The body was found lying around 200 metres from a canal, Thariyaon’s Circle Officer Anil Kumar said.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman had been murdered elsewhere around two to three days ago and the body was disposed of here, he said, adding efforts are on to identify the woman. People from nearby villages have been called to identify the body of the woman, wearing a pair of blue jeans, a yellow T-shirt and a sweater but to no avail so far, the CO added.

