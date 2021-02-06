Left Menu

Maharashtra: Lawyer commits suicide

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:29 IST
Maharashtra: Lawyer commits suicide

A 46-year-old lawyer on Saturdaycommitted suicide by hanging himself using a rope from aceiling hook at his house in Sadar area here in Maharashtra,police said.

The body of Santosh Kinnake was found hanging by histeacher wife after she returned home around 10 AM, an officialsaid.

The exact cause behind Kinnake taking the extreme stepis under investigation, he said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

