Bahrain foils twin bank ATM bombings - interior ministry

Bahrain foils twin bank ATM bombings - interior ministryReuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:08 IST
Bahrain's interior ministry said on Saturday security services had foiled plans to bomb two bank ATMs on Wednesday.
"The concerned security authorities in cooperation with the National Security Agency foiled two terrorist plots of blasting two ATMs of a national bank in Nuaim and Jidhafs areas in the Capital Governorate," the statement said, adding that a number of suspects had been arrested.
(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)
