Guj man gets wife killed in road 'accident' to claim insurance

A chartered accountantfrom Gujarats Banaskantha district has been arrested forallegedly killing his wife and making it look like a roadaccident in order to claim Rs 60 lakh as insurance, policesaid on Saturday.Bhildi police station had, on December 26 last year,registered a accidental death case after a woman, identifiedas Dakshben Tank, died after being hit by a vehicle, anofficial said.After the womans kin raised some suspicions, westarted a deeper probe and found, through surveillance andcall data analysis, that she was murdered.

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:52 IST
A chartered accountantfrom Gujarat's Banaskantha district has been arrested forallegedly killing his wife and making it look like a roadaccident in order to claim Rs 60 lakh as insurance, policesaid on Saturday.

Bhildi police station had, on December 26 last year,registered a accidental death case after a woman, identifiedas Dakshben Tank, died after being hit by a vehicle, anofficial said.

''After the woman's kin raised some suspicions, westarted a deeper probe and found, through surveillance andcall data analysis, that she was murdered. Her husband LalitTank had paid one Kirit Mali Rs 2 lakh to make the murder looklike an accident. Tank wanted to claim Rs 60 lakh as insurancefrom a policy taken just three months before,'' he said.

''On the morning of December 26, Lalit, while takinghis wife to a temple, shared his location with an accuseddriver. Lalit ensured he was maintaining a considerabledistance while walking. The vehicle hit Dakshaben at highspeed, killing her on the spot,'' he said.

The official said Lalit was arrested on Friday whilehunt for others was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

