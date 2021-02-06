Left Menu

Abducted Jammu girl rescued from UP; 3 arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:19 IST
A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted four days ago here, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Three accused, all hailing from Odisha, were arrested in this connection, a police spokesperson said.

He said a woman lodged a written complaint at police station Gangyal on the outskirts of Jammu on February 3, stating that her teenage daughter had gone missing during a visit to a food factory.

A case was registered and a special team was constituted which after hectic efforts rescued the girl from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesman said.

He identified the arrested accused as Achyut Naik, Badal Nak Gokul and Dipak Nahak, all residents of Odisha. They were living on rent in Gangyal, he added.

Police said further investigation in the case is on.

