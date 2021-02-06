Army's Western Command honours distinguished soldiers at investiture ceremony

The Army's Western Command on Saturday honoured its distinguished and gallant soldiers at an investiture ceremony in Punjab, a defence spokesperson said.

They were felicitated for their exceptional bravery, commendable devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation, the spokesperson added.

The Western Command is one of the largest commands of the Indian Army and responsible for operations along the country's western borders, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The solemn ceremony was organised by the Gurj Division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps at Raavi Auditorium, Mamun Military Station in Punjab on behalf of the Western Command, the spokesperson said.

He said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt General R P Singh presided over the ceremony and felicitated 18 Officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers, 19 other ranks and four next-of-kin with gallantry and distinguished service awards.

The awards presented included 33 Sena Medals for gallantry, five Sena medals for distinguished service and six Vishisht Seva medals, the spokesperson said.

The Western Army commander also bestowed unit appreciation awards to 18 units for their outstanding performance, he added.

Stories of indomitable courage of the gallant bravehearts in the far-off extreme adversity charged the atmosphere with patriotic fervour, he said.

The command's GOC congratulated all the awardees and recipients of unit citations and commended all ranks for their selfless service and admirable devotion to duty.

Singh exhorted all ranks to emulate the awardees and leave no stone unturned to live up to the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

The Lieutenant General also complimented formations and units of the Western Command for their excellent performance in all spheres of military activity during the preceding year and expressed confidence that they are well prepared to take on the emerging security challenges, the spokesperson said.

