Case against Smriti Irani: Court seeks police report on Feb 10

Hearing a case lodged against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others by international shooter Vartika Singh, a court here on Saturday directed police to submit its report regarding this in a sealed cover on February 10.Vartika had moved the court meant to try MPs and MLAs, alleging that the minister and her two alleged aides Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh demanded money to make her a member of a central womens commission.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:30 IST
Case against Smriti Irani: Court seeks police report on Feb 10

Hearing a case lodged against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others by international shooter Vartika Singh, a court here on Saturday directed police to submit its report regarding this in a sealed cover on February 10.

Vartika had moved the court meant to try MPs and MLAs, alleging that the minister and her two alleged aides Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh demanded money to make her a member of a central women's commission. Special Judge PK Jayant passed the order while deciding the territorial jurisdiction of the case, Vartika Singh’s counsel Rohit Tripathi said on Saturday.

The shooter had alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member of the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women. Vartika Singh alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two alleged “aides” of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh. She also alleged one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner. On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against Vartika and another person at the Musafirkhana police station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image, following which police had lodged an FIR against her. Vartika, however, claimed the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose “corruption”.

