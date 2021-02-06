Left Menu

Gujarat police torture?: Another victim dies in hospital

PTI | Bhuj(Guj) | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:50 IST
Gujarat police torture?: Another victim dies in hospital

One more victim of the allegedpolice torture at Mundra police station in Gujarat's Kutchdistrict died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at ahospital in Ahmedabad, taking the number of the victims totwo, an officer said.

The 22-year-old suspect in a theft case, identified asHarjug Gadhvi, had sustained injuries allegedly due to torturehe was subjected to at the police station during his illegalcustody.

Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singhsaid one more victim of the custodial torture, identified asHarjug Gadhvi, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday whileundergoing treatment at civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Arjan Gadhvi (30), who was picked up byMundra police officials on January 12, died a few days lateron January 19 due to injuries he had sustained in the allegedtorture inside the lock-up of the police station.

Besides Arjan, Harjug and another man were picked upby the police in a theft case.

All the three belonged to Samaghogha village in Bhujdistrict.

A case of murder and wrongful confinement wasregistered against police officials on January 21 followingArjan's death.

''A police inspector and a home guard were arrestedwhile three accused constables are absconding,'' said the SP.

As per the FIR registered on January 21, instead ofshowing (Arjan) Gadhvi's arrest and producing him before amagistrate as per law, the policemen allegedly kept him andtwo others under illegal custody and tortured him forconfession.

When the complainant and others went to enquire about(Arjan) Gadhvi at the police station on January 16, the victimtold them that the constables took turns to beat him and evengave him electric shock in order to make him confess about thetheft, as per the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021