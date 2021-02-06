Gujarat police torture?: Another victim dies in hospital

One more victim of the allegedpolice torture at Mundra police station in Gujarat's Kutchdistrict died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at ahospital in Ahmedabad, taking the number of the victims totwo, an officer said.

The 22-year-old suspect in a theft case, identified asHarjug Gadhvi, had sustained injuries allegedly due to torturehe was subjected to at the police station during his illegalcustody.

Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singhsaid one more victim of the custodial torture, identified asHarjug Gadhvi, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday whileundergoing treatment at civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Arjan Gadhvi (30), who was picked up byMundra police officials on January 12, died a few days lateron January 19 due to injuries he had sustained in the allegedtorture inside the lock-up of the police station.

Besides Arjan, Harjug and another man were picked upby the police in a theft case.

All the three belonged to Samaghogha village in Bhujdistrict.

A case of murder and wrongful confinement wasregistered against police officials on January 21 followingArjan's death.

''A police inspector and a home guard were arrestedwhile three accused constables are absconding,'' said the SP.

As per the FIR registered on January 21, instead ofshowing (Arjan) Gadhvi's arrest and producing him before amagistrate as per law, the policemen allegedly kept him andtwo others under illegal custody and tortured him forconfession.

When the complainant and others went to enquire about(Arjan) Gadhvi at the police station on January 16, the victimtold them that the constables took turns to beat him and evengave him electric shock in order to make him confess about thetheft, as per the FIR.

