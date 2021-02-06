Suspect detained in Churu’s killings of four: Police

The Rajasthan police has detained a man, suspected to be involved in the gunning down of four persons in a case of gang rivalry in a Churu district village, police said on Saturday The suspect is being questioned, Churu Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said, adding the SHO of the Hamirwas police station under whose jurisdiction the killings took place on Friday, too has been transferred to the district police lines.

An alleged history-sheeter, Pradeep Swamy, of Churu’s Hamirwas police station and two residents of Mauja village along with an unidentified person were gunned down allegedly by six members of the Sampat Nehra gang.

Nehra’s gang was allegedly on the lookout for Swamy’s and his gang members opened indiscriminate firing, killing him on the spot, police had said earlier, adding two villagers, Nihal Singh and Ishwar Singh, sitting near Swamy, too were killed in the firing.

Also killed was an unidentified man, whom the police suspect to be a member of Nehra gang itself and who was shot dead by his fleeing associates as he had lagged behind in escaping from the crime scene.

Rajasthan’s Special Operation Group’s Additional Director General Ashok Rathore said the bodies of Swamy and the two villagers were handed over to their family members for the last rites after their post-mortem on Saturday.

The autopsy of the fourth victim is yet to be done as he is yet to be identified, he added.

Earlier during the day, villagers had refused to get post-mortems of the bodies done, demanding action against the area SHO.

The post mortem was conducted later following an assurance from administrative officials that culprits will soon be nabbed. Various opposition leaders, meanwhile, continued to target the Ashok Gehlot government alleging a deterioration in law and order situation in the state. BJP chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said due to the lethargic attitude of police, criminals' morale is on a peak in the state. In a statement, Sharma said the rule of law does not seem to be working in the state and different kinds of mafias are flourishing here.

