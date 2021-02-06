Left Menu

Suspect detained in Churu’s killings of four: Police

Various opposition leaders, meanwhile, continued to target the Ashok Gehlot government alleging a deterioration in law and order situation in the state. In a statement, Sharma said the rule of law does not seem to be working in the state and different kinds of mafias are flourishing here.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:32 IST
Suspect detained in Churu’s killings of four: Police

The Rajasthan police has detained a man, suspected to be involved in the gunning down of four persons in a case of gang rivalry in a Churu district village, police said on Saturday The suspect is being questioned, Churu Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said, adding the SHO of the Hamirwas police station under whose jurisdiction the killings took place on Friday, too has been transferred to the district police lines.

An alleged history-sheeter, Pradeep Swamy, of Churu’s Hamirwas police station and two residents of Mauja village along with an unidentified person were gunned down allegedly by six members of the Sampat Nehra gang.

Nehra’s gang was allegedly on the lookout for Swamy’s and his gang members opened indiscriminate firing, killing him on the spot, police had said earlier, adding two villagers, Nihal Singh and Ishwar Singh, sitting near Swamy, too were killed in the firing.

Also killed was an unidentified man, whom the police suspect to be a member of Nehra gang itself and who was shot dead by his fleeing associates as he had lagged behind in escaping from the crime scene.

Rajasthan’s Special Operation Group’s Additional Director General Ashok Rathore said the bodies of Swamy and the two villagers were handed over to their family members for the last rites after their post-mortem on Saturday.

The autopsy of the fourth victim is yet to be done as he is yet to be identified, he added.

Earlier during the day, villagers had refused to get post-mortems of the bodies done, demanding action against the area SHO.

The post mortem was conducted later following an assurance from administrative officials that culprits will soon be nabbed. Various opposition leaders, meanwhile, continued to target the Ashok Gehlot government alleging a deterioration in law and order situation in the state. BJP chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said due to the lethargic attitude of police, criminals' morale is on a peak in the state. In a statement, Sharma said the rule of law does not seem to be working in the state and different kinds of mafias are flourishing here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021