AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in TN

Ahead of expelled leader Sasikala'sreturn on February 8 to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, the rulingAIADMK on Saturday lodged a complaint with police against her camp alleging a 'conspiracy' to unleash 'violence' and sought action to ensure peace in the state.

While Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Sasikala'snephew Dhinakaran rubbished the conspiracy allegation as defamatory and lies, the police department warned of action against 'activities contrary to law.' The AIADMK's allegation comes ahead of her return to Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru after her recovery from COVID-19 and following completion of her jail term in a corruption case.

A high-level AIADMK meet, chaired by Chief MinisterK Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was meanwhile held here.

In a release, the party said the top two leaders advisedoffice-beareres to work unitedly with a vigil to ensure victory for the party in the Assembly elections due in April or May bytaking the 'historic' achievements of the government to thepeople.

Party spokesperson and former Minister Vaigaichelvan toldreporters that there was no discussion on 'Sasikala' factor at all.

To a question, he said if anyone from the AIADMK met herthey would be dismissed from the party.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said a complaint has beensubmitted with police seeking to ''thwart a conspiracy tounleash violence and protect the lives of Tamil Nadu peopleand properties from Sasikala and Dhinakaran and ensure peace.'' Flanked by his Cabinet colleagues and party veteranE Madhusudhanan, Shanmugam alleged the conspiracy has beenhatched to create 'violence' by using AIADMK's name and flagand then blame the ruling party for it.

'Intimidatory' remarks, tantamount to creating violencein the state have been made by Dhinakaran and his supporters,he alleged.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint atthe office of the Director General of Police, the Ministersaid Dhinakaran had claimed that they could not be preventedfrom using the AIADMK's flag even if they went to the statepolice chief or the armed forces.

Dhinakaran and Sasikala's supporters have also warnedof turning into 'human bombs,' which put at risk Tamil Nadu,its people and peace, he alleged.

Dhinakaran dismissed the allegation as 'distortion,'lies and defamatory.

In a statement, the AMMK leader claimed that policedepartment has accorded sanction to the party's plan to accordreception to Sasikala at several places in Tamil Nadu onMonday.

The AMMK has already announced a grand reception forSasikala right from the start of Tamil Nadu border near Hosur.

The police department, without naming anyone, in astatement said it has got information that some were planningto take law into their own hands and cause a breach of publictranquility and disrupt traffic movement.

The state police warned of action against those whoinvolved in such unlawful activites and this is seen as awarning to the AMMK following the AIADMK's complaint.

On the previous complaint against Sasikala, Shanmugamsaid it was connected to her use of party flag and AIADMK'sstrong objection to it and the present one pertained toconspiracy to stoke violence.

Signalling a tough stand against Sasikala, the AIADMKhad days ago lodged a complaint with the DGP office againstuse of its flag by her and sought action.

Shanmugam said the true AIADMK was the one steeredby presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and top leadersO Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami.

This was made amply clear in a Supreme Court verdictin a matter related to the AIADMK's two-leaves symbol in whichSasikala-Dhinakaran were also parties, he said.

Following the verdict, the party fought by-electionsand the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well with the two-leavessymbol, he recalled.

Days ago, a war of words broke out between the AIADMKand AMMK after the ruling party's flag was spotted on a carused by Sasikala in Bengaluru.

While AIADMK maintained that she was not even a partymember and had no right to use the flag and went to police,AMMK claimed that she was 'AIADMK general secretary.' It said it would continue its fight to 'retrieve' theAIADMK legally and democratically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)