Thane: 3 held for stealing motorcycles

Two brothers and one more personwere arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Kalyanarea of Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Two-wheelers worth Rs 4.95 lakh have been seized fromsiblings Yogesh and Mukesh Bhanushali, and Sameer Sayyed, anofficial said.

