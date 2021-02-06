Thane: 3 held for stealing motorcycles

Thane: 3 held for stealing motorcyclesPTI | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:35 IST
Two brothers and one more personwere arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Kalyanarea of Thane district, police said on Saturday.
Two-wheelers worth Rs 4.95 lakh have been seized fromsiblings Yogesh and Mukesh Bhanushali, and Sameer Sayyed, anofficial said.
