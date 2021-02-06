Left Menu

Police announces Rs 50,000 cash prize for help to identify headless woman

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:51 IST
The Bhubaneswar-Cuttackpolice commissionerate Saturday announced a cash award of Rs50,000 for anyone who helps to identify the middle-aged womanwhose headless body was found in Chandka area here, a policeofficial said.

The police has released posters detailing the physicalattributes and appealed to citizens to call on the helplinenumbers 8280338323 and 8280338296, he said.

It also released a photograph of the body, found onFebruary 4, which has a tattoo on the right hand, foridentification.

The age of the woman wase between 30 to 35 years.

There is a trident symbol tattoo below her elbow. Identity ofthe person who gives information to identify the woman willremain secret, the police tweeted.

The post-mortem examination reports revealed that thedeceased was strangulated before the head was separated fromthe body, the police said.

The police have conducted two post-mortem examinationsof the body, one at the Capital Hospital here and another atAIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police,Bhubaneswar, U S Dash.

The police recovered the headless body of the woman onThursday from the side of the road connecting Andharua andDaspur in Chandaka area.

The police launched an investigation after registeringa case under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causingdisappearance of evidence of offence).

It seized a knife, apair of hand gloves and some clothes from the same spot, Dashadded.

