Left Menu

Bulgarian alpinist dies in Himalayas expedition

His body was found at about 5,500 meters and flown to the nearby city of Skardu, the report said.It was the third fatal incident involving a Bulgarian climber in the Himalayas in the last few years.The mountain has taken another of our great climbers.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 07-02-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 02:38 IST
Bulgarian alpinist dies in Himalayas expedition
The death of alpinist Atanas Skatov, 42, was confirmed after a Pakistani army helicopter spotted his body Friday, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Image Credit: Needpix

A Bulgarian mountain climber has been found dead during his attempt to reach the peak of the world's second-tallest mountain, K2, in the Himalayas. The death of alpinist Atanas Skatov, 42, was confirmed after a Pakistani army helicopter spotted his body Friday, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bulgarian national radio cited the Nepalese organiser of the expedition as saying that Skatov is believed to have fallen while changing ropes during descent to base camp. The radio report said Skatov fell from an altitude of about 7,400 meters. His body was found at about 5,500 meters and flown to the nearby city of Skardu, the report said.

It was the third fatal incident involving a Bulgarian climber in the Himalayas in the last few years.

"The mountain has taken another of our great climbers. Atanas Skatov was a brave man, a man with a cause," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook. Skatov in 2017 became the world's first vegan to scale the highest mountains on every continent, known as the Seven Summits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against S.African variant: study

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a tr...

‘We’re about to become title town,’ says lifelong Tampa Bay super fan

To call Anne Copeland a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan would be an understatement.The Tampa, Florida, native has been cheering for the home team ever since the Bucs joined the National Football League NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976. Its be...

Brazil reports 50,630 new COVID cases in latest 24 hours, 978 deaths

Brazil has had 50,630 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 978 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday.The South American country has now registered 9,497,795 cases since the pan...

Chicago cop accused of attempted murder in off-duty shooting

A Chicago police officer faces attempted murder and other charges in an off-duty shooting in which he allegedly confronted a couple while intoxicated.Joseph Cabrera, 38, is accused of shooting at a 22-year-old man, who was not injured, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021