President Biden's fractured foot has healed, says doctor

President Joe Biden, who fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs in November, has healed from the injury and will return to his usual exercise regimen, his physician said on Saturday.

"The president received routine follow up X-rays today. Both small fractures of his foot are completely healed," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor. Biden's fractures were reported to be relatively mild based on earlier statements from his doctor. Earlier in the day, Biden visited the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists for a 10 week post-injury exam.

Biden sustained the injury playing with Major, one of the first family's two dogs, who was adopted in 2018. They also have another dog, Champ, who joined the family after the 2008 election. As the oldest U.S. President ever to assume office, Biden's health is closely watched by allies and opponents alike.

