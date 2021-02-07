Left Menu

Maha: Cleric gets pre-arrest bail in child marriage case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:57 IST
Maha: Cleric gets pre-arrest bail in child marriage case

A Thane court has grantedanticipatory bail to an 81-year-old Muslim cleric, accused ofperforming the marriage of a minor girl here in Maharashtra.

Special POCSO Court Judge K D Shirbhate passed theorder on February 1 and a copy of it was made available onSaturday.

According to a police complaint filed by the victimlast month, her marriage had been fixed to a man and it wasdecided that they would tie the knot after she turns 18.

However, the man allegedly forced her to have physicalrelations with him in December 2017, when she was a minor, andlater threatened her to continue with it.

She got married to the man on January 5, 2019 when shewas a minor and the rituals were performed by the cleric, whomthe victim has also named as an accused in her complaint.

The age of the victim was not specified in the courtorder.

As per the victim's complaint, after three months oftheir wedding, the man brought another woman at home, claimingshe was his first wife whom he married on December 24, 2018.

The complainant also alleged that she conceived twiceafter marriage and both the times, her husband forced herterminate the pregnancy.

She also said that they used to have frequent quarrelsand her husband used to beat her up.

The complainant said she left her husband's home onDecember 10, 2020. Last month, she lodged an FIR in which thecleric was also named as one the accused.

The cleric subsequently filed for an anticipatorybail, saying in the marriage form, the complainant's age wasmentioned as 18 and believing that both the parties are adult,he performed their 'nikah' as per the Muslim tradition.

Hence, he has been falsely accused in the case,registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Actand the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

The judge in her order said the applicant's role islimited to the extent of performing the marriage rituals.

Hence, heisentitled for grant of anticipatory bailon certain terms and conditions, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money: PM Modi tells BJP rally.

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money PM Modi tells BJP rally....

CM will decide on resuming classes from I-VIII: Minister

Erode TN Feb 7 PTI Classes for IX and XI standardstudents in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday whileresumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided uponby Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said EducationMinister K A Sengot...

COVID-19: Bangladesh kicks off countrywide vaccination drive

Bangladesh on Sunday launched its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with lawmakers along with top administration and health officials taking the first shots of the vaccine.Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who inaugurated the campaign at a...

Janus Metz to direct 'Bastard Love'

Danish filmmaker Janus Metz, who made his feature film debut with the award-winning sports drama BorgMcEnroe, is gearing up to direct Bastard Love as his next feature.The Scandinavian project is co-penned by Metz and Danish author Kamilla H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021