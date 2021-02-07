Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore seized, 3 arrested in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:27 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore seized, 3 arrested in Manipur
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles have seized brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore and arrested three persons from Bishnupur district, police said on Sunday.

The contraband was seized during checking at Tangjengnear Ibudhou temple in Bishnupur district. The security personnel found a 34-year-old man identified as ThangkohsatGuite hiding the brown sugar in soap cases in a large backpack on Saturday night, they said.

The security forces also arrested two other persons41-year-old Thangsei Guite and 46-year-old Warepam RameshSingh who were with Guite.

The arrested persons and the seized items were handed over to Kumbi police station and a case has been registered, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

