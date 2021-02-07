BSP leader kills himself at tehsil office

Left Menu

A 40-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party leader killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance at a tehsil office in Uttar Pradeshs Badaun district after he was allegedly harassed by the SDM and a revenue official over a land allotment issue, police said on Sunday.Harveer Singh 40 had consumed celphos tablets on Saturday at the Sahaswan tehsil office.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:22 IST
A 40-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party leader killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance at a tehsil office in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district after he was allegedly harassed by the SDM and a revenue official over a land allotment issue, police said on Sunday.

Harveer Singh (40) had consumed celphos tablets on Saturday at the Sahaswan tehsil office. He died at a hospital, they said.

According to the family members of Harveer Singh, he was the tehsil head of the BSP and a resident of Rasoolpur Dhaka village.

In a two-page suicide note, the BSP leader held the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sahaswan tehsil and a kanungo responsible for the extreme step.

Taking serious cognizance of the incident, the administration has suspended the kanungo, Onkar Singh, and the matter is being probed by the Additional District Magistrate, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said Harveer Singh died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance.

The District Magistrate has suspended the kanungo, and the matter is being probed by Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Narendra Bahadur Singh, the SSP said.

District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said prime facie the kanungo was found guilty and has been suspended.

Jaiveer Singh, the brother of the deceased, said in a complaint, ''A strip of land was allotted to Harveer (for agriculture purpose) in 2006. The allotment was to be renewed after every four years. Harveer had to make rounds of the tehsil office for renewal, and the SDM and kanungo had demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe for it.'' Jaiveer Singh alleged that Sahaswan SDM Kishor Gupta misbehaved with his brother on Saturday and threatened to send him to jail.

Frustrated over this, Harveer Singh consumed celphos tablets and then informed his family members about it, his brother said.

Harveer Singh was taken to the district hospital, where he died, he said.

