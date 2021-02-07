Maha Budget may have shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore: Ajit Pawar

A ''shortfall'' of Rs 1 lakh croreis likely in the forthcoming Budget 2021-22 for Maharashtra,deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Central governmentis yet to release the dues of Rs 25,000 crore to Maharashtrafor this year under 'one nation one tax' programme, but thesituation is changing now and money is being sent every week.

He said such shortfall affects the future development works.

The Budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to begin on March 1.

''We have to give salaries and pensions to the tune ofRs 1.50 lakh crore every year out of the Rs 4.50 lakh croreannual budget, leaving us with Rs 3 lakh crore. In suchscenario, a shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore is likely in thecomingBudget,'' Pawar, who holds Finance portfolio, toldreporters.

He said the allies in the Shiv Sena-led Maha VikasAghadi (MVA) government have decided against slashingallocations for departments of police, health, food and civilsupplies and PWD.

Pawar said the government didn't slash funds fordevelopment as well as DPC funds.

''The Central government had stopped MP funds since thelast two to three years, but we increased the legislator fundsto Rs 3 crore and did not reduce the quantum, given that thesefunds play an important role for development ofconstituencies,'' he said.

When asked about the allegedly objectionable speechesmade by some speakers at recently-held Elgaar Parishad inPune, Pawar said, ''There was no reason to give suchstatements. Those present on the stage should have stoppedthose who made such remarks. If it continues like this, it isdangerous for our country, state and for all sections''.

He said state Home minister Anil Deshmukh has alreadyordered an inquiry into the issue and an offence has also beenregistered in Uttar Pradesh.

''Strict action will be taken if rules andConstitutional norms are found to be violated (at theconclave),'' he said, adding that one should use his right offree speech judiciously.

On the selection of new Speaker for MaharashtraAssembly after resignation of incumbent Nana Patole, Pawarsaid the MVA constituents--Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress-- willtake a unanimous call on selection of a candidate for thepost.

Patole stepped down from the post after he wasselected as the president of the Maharashtra Congress.

