Left Menu

Maha Budget may have shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore: Ajit Pawar

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:52 IST
Maha Budget may have shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore: Ajit Pawar
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A ''shortfall'' of Rs 1 lakh croreis likely in the forthcoming Budget 2021-22 for Maharashtra,deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Central governmentis yet to release the dues of Rs 25,000 crore to Maharashtrafor this year under 'one nation one tax' programme, but thesituation is changing now and money is being sent every week.

He said such shortfall affects the future development works.

The Budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to begin on March 1.

''We have to give salaries and pensions to the tune ofRs 1.50 lakh crore every year out of the Rs 4.50 lakh croreannual budget, leaving us with Rs 3 lakh crore. In suchscenario, a shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore is likely in thecomingBudget,'' Pawar, who holds Finance portfolio, toldreporters.

He said the allies in the Shiv Sena-led Maha VikasAghadi (MVA) government have decided against slashingallocations for departments of police, health, food and civilsupplies and PWD.

Pawar said the government didn't slash funds fordevelopment as well as DPC funds.

''The Central government had stopped MP funds since thelast two to three years, but we increased the legislator fundsto Rs 3 crore and did not reduce the quantum, given that thesefunds play an important role for development ofconstituencies,'' he said.

When asked about the allegedly objectionable speechesmade by some speakers at recently-held Elgaar Parishad inPune, Pawar said, ''There was no reason to give suchstatements. Those present on the stage should have stoppedthose who made such remarks. If it continues like this, it isdangerous for our country, state and for all sections''.

He said state Home minister Anil Deshmukh has alreadyordered an inquiry into the issue and an offence has also beenregistered in Uttar Pradesh.

''Strict action will be taken if rules andConstitutional norms are found to be violated (at theconclave),'' he said, adding that one should use his right offree speech judiciously.

On the selection of new Speaker for MaharashtraAssembly after resignation of incumbent Nana Patole, Pawarsaid the MVA constituents--Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress-- willtake a unanimous call on selection of a candidate for thepost.

Patole stepped down from the post after he wasselected as the president of the Maharashtra Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices, but onus also on state govt: Irani in Rajasthan

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the Centre is trying its best to reduce fuel prices and the Rajasthan government should also do its part.While the Centre is trying its best to reduce the fuel prices, the Ashok Gehlot government i...

As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti Sunday said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning, and added that as a minister she had spoken against having any power project on the Ganga and its majo...

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place around 1015pm on Saturday inthe couples 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021