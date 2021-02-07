Left Menu

C'garh: STF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:18 IST
A jawan of the Special Task Force(STF) was on Sunday killed when a pressure improvisedexplosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, went off inChhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peddagellurvillage under Tarrem police station area when a joint team ofsecurity forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, InspectorGeneral of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The personnel belonging to STF, CoBRA- an elite unitof the CRPF, and the District Force were involved in theoperation, he said.

''When the patrolling team was on way back after theoperation, Constable Mohan Nag inadvertently stepped on thepressure IED connection near Peddagellur, around 450 km awayfrom capital Raipur, triggering the blast that left himcritically injured,'' he said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbedto his injuries, the IG said.

Nag belonged to 'Black Panther', a specialised unit ofthe STF, he added.

