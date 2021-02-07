Left Menu

German election won't get in way of sensible government, SPD says

The German Social Democrats' candidate for chancellor vowed on Sunday to work with Angela Merkel's conservatives in their coalition government until the last day before September elections, and not to campaign "with foaming mouths".

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:45 IST
German election won't get in way of sensible government, SPD says

The German Social Democrats' candidate for chancellor vowed on Sunday to work with Angela Merkel's conservatives in their coalition government until the last day before September elections, and not to campaign "with foaming mouths". Olaf Scholz, who serves as finance minister in the ruling coalition, made the pledge before a meeting of the left-leaning Social Democrats' leaders on Sunday, and a day after he said he was angry more COVID-19 vaccines were not ordered last year.

The SPD only reluctantly entered into coalition with Merkel in 2018 after her conservative alliance's talks with liberals and Greens collapsed, and the government was often shaky until the coronavirus crisis forced ministers to pull together. Differences between the parties would become clearer ahead of the Sept. 26 federal election, Scholz said, but he added: "We are government. We will do our job until the last day."

"Never will this task take a back seat to any other," Scholz said, adding the SPD would campaign "not with foaming mouths, but with a clear concept". In remarks before SPD leaders met behind closed doors, he said the party wanted to focus on a "mission for the future" based on four priorities: fighting climate change, promoting electric cars, digitalisation and developing healthcare.

