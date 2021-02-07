Navy man's murder: Maha cops find bank trails, loan details

Ten police teams have beenformed to probe the abduction and murder of a 26-year-old Navypersonnel who was found with severe burn injuries in Palghardistrict and died while being shifted to a hospital in Mumbai,an official said on Sunday.

Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey, hailing from Jharkhand,was abducted from Chennai on January 30, set on fire by hiskidnappers in Palghar district's Gholvad area and died onFriday.

An official said bank and share transactions, loandetails had been found as the probe progressed.

Konkan Range Inspector General Sanjay Mohite told PTIon Sunday that the 10 teams formed were coordinating withtheir counterparts in Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu,Ranchi in Jharkhand and Mumbai to crack the case.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Dattatray Shinde toldreporters that Dubey was on leave from January 1 to February 1and had taken a flight from Ranchi at 8am on January 30 andlanded in Chennai at 9pm the same day.

As he came out of the airport, three people pointed arevolver at Dubey, held him captive in Chennai for three days,and took him to the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar on February5 and set him ablaze after dousing him with petrol, Shindesaid.

Shinde said Dubey's father had filed a missingcomplaint in Jharkhand on January 31 after finding thelatter's cellphone switched off, and police probe so far hadfound that Dubey had three cellphones, and not two as his kinbelieved.

A cousin had called him on this third cellphone onFebruary 1, the SP said.

It has also been found that Dubey had recentlyconducted considerable number of share transactions throughbroking firms in Bhopal and Mumbai, he said.

Dubey had taken a bank loan of Rs 8.43 lakh, and alsoborrowed sums totaling Rs 6 lakh from his Navy colleagues, andsome of them had unsuccessfully demanded repayment severaltimes, Shinde said.

The Palghar SP said Dubey had got engaged on January15 this year and his future in-laws had transferred Rs 9 lakhinto his bank account.

All these angles were being probed to get to thetruth, SP Shinde said.

