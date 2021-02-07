Left Menu

Navy man's murder: Maha cops find bank trails, loan details

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:06 IST
Navy man's murder: Maha cops find bank trails, loan details

Ten police teams have beenformed to probe the abduction and murder of a 26-year-old Navypersonnel who was found with severe burn injuries in Palghardistrict and died while being shifted to a hospital in Mumbai,an official said on Sunday.

Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey, hailing from Jharkhand,was abducted from Chennai on January 30, set on fire by hiskidnappers in Palghar district's Gholvad area and died onFriday.

An official said bank and share transactions, loandetails had been found as the probe progressed.

Konkan Range Inspector General Sanjay Mohite told PTIon Sunday that the 10 teams formed were coordinating withtheir counterparts in Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu,Ranchi in Jharkhand and Mumbai to crack the case.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Dattatray Shinde toldreporters that Dubey was on leave from January 1 to February 1and had taken a flight from Ranchi at 8am on January 30 andlanded in Chennai at 9pm the same day.

As he came out of the airport, three people pointed arevolver at Dubey, held him captive in Chennai for three days,and took him to the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar on February5 and set him ablaze after dousing him with petrol, Shindesaid.

Shinde said Dubey's father had filed a missingcomplaint in Jharkhand on January 31 after finding thelatter's cellphone switched off, and police probe so far hadfound that Dubey had three cellphones, and not two as his kinbelieved.

A cousin had called him on this third cellphone onFebruary 1, the SP said.

It has also been found that Dubey had recentlyconducted considerable number of share transactions throughbroking firms in Bhopal and Mumbai, he said.

Dubey had taken a bank loan of Rs 8.43 lakh, and alsoborrowed sums totaling Rs 6 lakh from his Navy colleagues, andsome of them had unsuccessfully demanded repayment severaltimes, Shinde said.

The Palghar SP said Dubey had got engaged on January15 this year and his future in-laws had transferred Rs 9 lakhinto his bank account.

All these angles were being probed to get to thetruth, SP Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts underway to rescue 30-35 workers trapped in tunnel

Rescue efforts at present are focussed on extricating 30-35 workers trapped in a tunnel of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on the Dhauli Ganga river, following an avalanche triggered by a glacial burst near Joshimath in Chamoli district...

Five persons arrested in connection with sex racket at divyang training centre

Police on Sunday arrestedfive persons including the prime accused and two women inconnection with the alleged sex racket at a divyang trainingcentre in Palaspalli area here, an officer said.With this, the number of persons arrested in this ...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed four armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.A bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle was intercep...

UP STF arrests man for duping people with promise of benefits from govt schemes

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested the mastermind of a gang, which used to dupe people by claiming to install mobile phone towers, getting loans and also in the name of various government schemes.In a statement issued h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021