Water levels surge up in Dhauli Ganga once again

The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged up once again on Sunday night under the impact of the glacial burst during the day, creating panic among people living in the area.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 23:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged up once again on Sunday night under the impact of the glacial burst during the day, creating panic among people living in the area. The sudden surge in the water level in the Dhauli Ganga at around 8 pm prompted authorities to suspend rescue operations underway at a project site in the vicinity of the river for the time being. Rescue efforts, focussed on extricating 30-35 people trapped in the debris clogging one of the tunnels at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, will be resumed on Monday morning, the GM of the project said.

Swirling waters of the river gurgling downwards are causing fear among people living in the area, he said late Sunday night.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

