Left Menu

Ex-investment executive to plead guilty in admissions scam

If the plea and sentencing agreement is approved, McGlashan will be the 30th parent to plead guilty to charges related to the college admissions case.Some parents are accused of paying Singer to falsely portray their children as star athletes and then bribe college sports officials to get them admitted as recruited athletes at top universities.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 07-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 23:57 IST
Ex-investment executive to plead guilty in admissions scam

A former private equity executive who cofounded an investment firm with U2's Bono agreed to plead guilty in connection to the college admissions bribery scheme.

William McGlashan will plead guilty to a single count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud stemming from allegations that he paid USD 50,000 to have someone correct his son's ACT answers, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Under a deal with prosecutors, McGlashan, 57, will serve three months in prison, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors had also said he agreed with the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, to pay USD 250,000 to try to get the teen into the University of Southern California as a football recruit but didn't go through with it.

McGlashan has fiercely denied the charges and says he told Singer he didn't want to participate in the so-called “side door” scheme. McGlashan's lawyers have said in court documents that his son applied as a legitimate candidate and withdrew his application before he was even admitted.

McGlashan, who lives in California, is a former managing partner at TPG Capital who cofounded an investment fund with U2 singer Bono in 2017.

Attorneys for McGlashan declined to comment Sunday.

A hearing on the plea deal has not been scheduled. If the plea and sentencing agreement is approved, McGlashan will be the 30th parent to plead guilty to charges related to the college admissions case.

Some parents are accused of paying Singer to falsely portray their children as star athletes and then bribe college sports officials to get them admitted as recruited athletes at top universities. Others are accused of paying Singer to help cheat on their children's SAT and ACT exams.

Singer has pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and agreed to work with investigators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly and Police size $60 million of bitcoin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine after trial showing limited protection

South Africa will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its immunisation programme while scientists advise on the best way to proceed, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.Mkhize was speaking after trial data showed the AstraZene...

Husband, in-laws booked for woman's death in fire in UP's Chitrakoot

A case of dowry death has been registered here against the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old woman, who died in a fire under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.SHO of Bargarh police station Raviprakash said Sapna 27 suffered...

Chicago mayor cites 'tentative agreement' to reopen schools

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that a tentative agreement has been reached the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nations third-largest school district. Under the possible deal, whi...

Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maines most famous writer.Stephen Kings foundation covered the USD 6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students participating in Farwell Elementar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021