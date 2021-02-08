Left Menu

Pro-Kannada organisation removes Tamil signboards near Sasikala's resort

Pro-Kannada organisation members have removed Tamil signboards near the resort where AIADMK leader Sasikala is staying, in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:00 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Pro-Kannada organisation members have removed Tamil signboards near the resort where AIADMK leader Sasikala is staying, in Bengaluru. "She came out of jail after sentence and is staying here. But putting Tamil boards here when she is about to go back today is wrong," said a protester.

The pro-Kannada organisation members were seen removing the Tamil signboards and burning them. Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is returning to Tamil Nadu today after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru. She will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in the T Nagar area of Chennai.

Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law. Posters welcoming Sasikala have been put up in T Nagar ahead of her return to the state. Sasikala was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She is undergoing quarantine since then.

She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

