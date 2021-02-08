Left Menu

11,831 new COVID-19 cases reported in India

As many as 11,831 new COVID-19 cases and 11,904 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:55 IST
11,831 new COVID-19 cases reported in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 11,831 new COVID-19 cases and 11,904 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. With this, the total number of cases now stands at 1,08,38,194, including 1,48,609 active cases and 1,05,34,505 recoveries.

So far, 1,55,080 lives have been claimed by the virus in the country including 84 in the last 24 hours. As many as 58,12,362 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program.

A total of 20,19,00,614 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till February 7, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Monday. Of these, 5,32,236 samples were tested on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday.The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682w...

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday. The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bir...

After pandemic-hit 2020, Delhi sees rise in power demand in new year

Electricity demand in Delhi is picking up in the new year, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020, with January registering 19 per cent more peaks on 23 days than that in the last year, officials of power distribution companies s...

JK Cement shares gain over 5 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of JK Cement Ltd on Monday gained over 5 per cent after the company posted a nearly 75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.The stock jumped 5.67 per cent to Rs 2,364 on the BSE. It g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021