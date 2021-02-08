Haryana man arrested for hoax tweet on bomb blasts in Mumbai

Haryana man arrested for hoax tweet on bomb blasts in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:19 IST
Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly posting a tweet aboutbomb blasts at some multiplexes in the city which later turnedout to be a hoax, a police official said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Banwari Singh, had alsotagged the Mumbai Police and their commissioner in his tweetposted on January 22, he said.
The man, in his post from a Twitter handle named'Commando Singh', said explosions would take place in sevenmultiplexes where Hindi film ''Madam Chief Minister'' wasscreened in suburban Malad and Andheri, and Vasai inneighbouring Palghar district.
After the police came to know about the message, theycarried out checks at various multiplexes and later declaredit as a hoax tweet, the official said.
In the meantime, the accused deleted the tweet.
The police here registered a case and their cyber cellstarted a search for the accused, who was nabbed from Haryanalast week, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) RashmiKarandikar said.
The police also seized a mobile phone from which theaccused had tweeted the message, another official said.
The accused has been booked under relevant sections ofthe Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, headded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian junior women's hockey team beats Chile senior side 2-0
Indian junior women's hockey team beats Chile senior side 2-0
Dominant Indian junior women's hockey team beat Chile's senior side
Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies hold 9th round of military talks
It will be disrespectful to Indian team if England doesn't play its best XI, says Pietersen