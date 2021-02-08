Netanyahu appears in court for resumption of corruption trial

Netanyahu appears in court for resumption of corruption trialReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:29 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to court on Monday to answer corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership.
He made no immediate statement to reporters in the Jerusalem court building as he huddled with his lawyers, wearing a coronavirus mask, for the session to begin.
