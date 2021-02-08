Country has new community 'Andolan Jivi' who are spotted in every protest: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said a new community has come up in the country -- andolan jivi (one who thrives on protests)-- who can be spotted in every protest and are parasite for the nation. "We are well aware of some terms like 'Shram Jivi' and 'Buddhi Jivi'. But, I am seeing that from some time a new entity has come up in this country- 'Andolan Jivi'. This community can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, sometimes at the forefront and sometimes from behind. They cannot live without protests. We have to identify such people and protect the nation from them. They are parasites," said the prime minister while replying to the motion of thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha.

He further said the nation also needs to be cautious of a new form of FDI- Foreign Destructive Ideology. This statement comes after the celebrities at the international level like pop star Rihanna, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and environmental activist Greta Thunberg supported Indian farmers agitating against the farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)