Left Menu

Country has new community 'Andolan Jivi' who are spotted in every protest: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said a new community has come up in the country -- andolan jivi (one who thrives on protests)-- who can be spotted in every protest and are parasite for the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:49 IST
Country has new community 'Andolan Jivi' who are spotted in every protest: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said a new community has come up in the country -- andolan jivi (one who thrives on protests)-- who can be spotted in every protest and are parasite for the nation. "We are well aware of some terms like 'Shram Jivi' and 'Buddhi Jivi'. But, I am seeing that from some time a new entity has come up in this country- 'Andolan Jivi'. This community can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, sometimes at the forefront and sometimes from behind. They cannot live without protests. We have to identify such people and protect the nation from them. They are parasites," said the prime minister while replying to the motion of thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha.

He further said the nation also needs to be cautious of a new form of FDI- Foreign Destructive Ideology. This statement comes after the celebrities at the international level like pop star Rihanna, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and environmental activist Greta Thunberg supported Indian farmers agitating against the farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine shock: South Africa halts Astra shot on fears it does not stop mild illness

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.The novel coro...

Monika Halan's 'Baat Paise Ki' is must-read to grow money

Monika Halans new book Baat Paise Ki Mehnat ki Kamai se Karaye Mehnat is a must-read for all as it talks about various aspects of managing personal finance. The author shows a way to attain financial security in the Indian context. It does ...

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets

China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australias foreign minister said Monday.The arr...

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds 34.6 million, completing the break-up of Philip Greens empire.Like rival ASOSs purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021