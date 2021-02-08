Myanmar police in capital tell demonstrators leave or be dispersed by force

Police in Myanmar's capital on Monday warned anti-coup demonstrators to leave or be dispersed by force, according to media and a live feed of events.

Three lines of armed police could be seen across the a road in Naypyidaw and water cannon trunk mobilised. Protesters chanted anti-coup slogans and told police they should serve the people, not the military junta that seized power last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)