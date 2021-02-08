Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE -Worried by 'systemic' fraud, EU ties recovery funds to Hungary procurement reform

The European Commission is mandated with managing the 750-billion-euro scheme and has already told several EU states their proposals for spending their part of the funds must be improved. The bloc wants outright changes to Hungary's public procurement laws, according to the Jan. 26 Commission document laying out specific legal changes required of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:27 IST
EXCLUSIVE -Worried by 'systemic' fraud, EU ties recovery funds to Hungary procurement reform

The European Union's executive has told Hungary to reform its public procurement laws to curb systemic fraud before billions of euros from the EU pandemic recovery fund are made available, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. The European Commission is mandated with managing the 750-billion-euro scheme and has already told several EU states their proposals for spending their part of the funds must be improved.

The bloc wants outright changes to Hungary's public procurement laws, according to the Jan. 26 Commission document laying out specific legal changes required of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government. "Competition in public procurement is insufficient in practice," said the document, adding that that was linked to "systemic irregularities" that "led to the highest financial correction in the history of (EU) structural funds in 2019".

There was no immediate response from the Hungarian government to an emailed request for comment on the document. Budapest, which has had a series of battles with EU authorities over rule of law issues, is due to get nearly 6.3 billion euros in free grants from the recovery scheme if its spending plan is proposed by an end-of-April deadline, and then accepted by Brussels and other EU countries.

The EU document called specifically for improved data transparency and accessibility, arguing that that would lead to a fairer and more open procurement process. Hungary had irregularities in nearly 4% of its spending of EU funds in 2015-2019, according to a report last year by the bloc's anti-fraud body OLAF, compared to the EU average of 0.36% and much worse than the second-poorest score of 0.53% for Slovakia.

HUNGARY'S RECORD In an interview with Reuters in September, Orban disputed findings by the EU's anti-fraud office that Hungary had by far the most financial irregularities in spending EU aid, saying: "I don't accept the point that Hungary is more corrupt than Austria or Germany or Denmark."

The Commission document listed legal changes needed to introduce more transparency, real competition between bidders and accountability in Hungarian public procurement to avoid fraud and the need to recuperate misspent aid. It said Hungary had one of the highest single-bidding rates in the EU, leading to systemic overpricing, adding that Hungarian laws on conflict of interest were marred by loopholes.

"The Commission has been pushing for a better analysis and control of public procurement risks for many years," the document read. "But there seems to be political opposition at the highest level. These measures are simple to implement from a technical perspective and fit into the digitalisation objectives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro recognised in HRC's 2021 corporate equality index

IT consulting major Wipro Ltd has been named to the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2021 corporate equality index CEI. The CEI is a premier benchmarking survey and report on US corporate policies and practices relating to lesbian, gay, bi...

Karnataka gets 31st district; govt issues notification carving Vijayanagara out of Ballari

Karnataka got its 31stdistrict with the state government on Monday issuing anofficial gazette notification carving out a new Vijayanagaradistrict from the mine-rich Ballari.The new district will have six taluks and Hosapetewill be its headq...

Dutch freeze international adoptions after abuses uncovered

The Netherlands is freezing international adoptions after a government commission found some children had been stolen or bought from their birth parents in cases going back to the 1960s. The commission was set up under pressure from increas...

Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed

The case against two film makers charged with disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, was dismissed on Monday by a Swedish court as their vessel was not covered by the law protecting the gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021