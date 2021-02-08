Left Menu

Britain, EU seek special session of UN rights forum on Myanmar crisis

Britain and the European Union said on Monday they were requesting that a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council be held to address the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power a week ago. Myanmar police on Monday warned protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signalled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations against a military coup and the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Clubhouse app had in recent days attracted masses of new users from mainland China, who took part in discussions on rights, national identity and other sensitive topics.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:23 IST
Britain, EU seek special session of UN rights forum on Myanmar crisis

Britain and the European Union said on Monday they were requesting that a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council be held to address the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power a week ago.

Myanmar police on Monday warned protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signalled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations against a military coup and the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Clubhouse app had in recent days attracted masses of new users from mainland China, who took part in discussions on rights, national identity and other sensitive topics. , Britain's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told an organisational meeting of the rights forum that it was making the request with the European Union and that it had the support of a further 19 Council members.

The dentention of elected politicians and civilians by the military "has grave implications for human rights in the country," he said. Braithwaite, noting that Thomas Andrews, the U.N. investigator on human rights in Myanmar has called for convening a special session to show Myanmar citizens "they are not alone in their hour of danger and need."

"Above all, we must respond urgently to the plight of the people in Myanmar and the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Leon Spinks, boxings former heavyweight champion, dead at 67Leon Spinks, the gap-toothed fighter from the St. Louis slums who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history ...

Higher blood pressure at night than in daytime may increase Alzheimer's disease risk

Higher blood pressure at night than in daytime may be a risk factor for Alzheimers disease in older men, suggest a new study from researchers at Uppsala University. Higher BP at night than in daytime may increase Alzheimers disease risk The...

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

Tesla has acquired around USD 1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon. The California company reveale...

Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; British boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of COVID pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now AstraZeneca vaccines efficacy against virus variant Spanish medics suffer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021