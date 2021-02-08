Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

The family of an Australian advisor to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.

The Australian foreign ministry said it was seeking access to Sean Turnell, an academic and economic expert held after the army seized power last Monday and arrested Suu Kyi and her government.

"He is a member of our family and a well-educated academic who did no wrong," said Ha Vu, Turnell’s wife, in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

