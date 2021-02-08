Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges releaseReuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:24 IST
The family of an Australian advisor to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.
The Australian foreign ministry said it was seeking access to Sean Turnell, an academic and economic expert held after the army seized power last Monday and arrested Suu Kyi and her government.
"He is a member of our family and a well-educated academic who did no wrong," said Ha Vu, Turnell’s wife, in a statement posted on his Facebook page.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suu Kyi
- Sean Turnell
- Australian
- Turnell
- Myanmar
- Aung San Suu
ALSO READ
Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials
Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials
I used to be petrified of bouncers, says Gill after conquering Australian pacers
Sports News Report: Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam; NBA postpones Wednesday's Bulls-Grizzlies game and more
Stolen but not silent: Indigenous Australians protest national celebrations