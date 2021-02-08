Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics

Expelled AIADMK leaderV K Sasikala on Monday said she will involve herself in activepolitics following her return to Tamil Nadu after completinga four year prison term in Bengaluru in a corruption case.

In her first comments days after being dischargedfrom a hospital in the Karnataka capital where she wastreated for Covid-19, Sasikala said she was indebted to thepeople of Tamil Nadu but asserted she will not be cowed downby ''oppression.'' Asked if she would visit the AIADMK headquarters inChennai, she said ''please wait and see.'' ''Sure, for party workers,'' was her response whenreporters asked if she would engage in active politics,months ahead of the scheduled Assembly polls in the state.

She was on her way to Chennai from Bengaluru andbriefly addressed supporters here.

''I am bound by love, to the Tamil ethos and theprinciples I have embarked upon. But I can never be enslavedby oppression,'' she told her loyalists.

Earlier, she returned to Tamil Nadu to a grandreception, days after completing her jail term in Bengaluruin the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, amidindications of a confrontation with the ruling party whichshe once controlled.

Asked by reporters about the AIADMK ministers filingpolice complaint against her use of the ruling party flag onher car, she said ''I think it shows their apprehension.'' Responding to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa'smemorial in Chennai being closed for maintenance, she said''the people of Tamil Nadu know very well what all this means.'' Asked about supporters' demand to ''wrest control ofthe AIADMK,'' she said ''I will meet you all soon. Will speakin detail then.'' PTI SA BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

