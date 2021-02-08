Russia expels Albanian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it was expelling an Albanian diplomat to retaliate in kind for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Albania last month.

The Foreign Ministry said the Albanian diplomat had to leave Russia within 72 hours.

A Russian diplomat was ordered to leave Albania in January for flouting rules to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Russia said this was a "contrived pretext".

