Russia expels Albanian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russia expels Albanian diplomat in tit-for-tat moveReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:23 IST
Russia said on Monday it was expelling an Albanian diplomat to retaliate in kind for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Albania last month.
The Foreign Ministry said the Albanian diplomat had to leave Russia within 72 hours.
A Russian diplomat was ordered to leave Albania in January for flouting rules to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Russia said this was a "contrived pretext".
