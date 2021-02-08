Left Menu

Darfur rebel leader set to head Sudanese finance ministry

Sudan's prime minister is expected to appoint veteran Darfur rebel group leader and Islamist Jibril Ibrahim as finance minister in a cabinet overhaul, according to a list of nominees and an official source. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was appointed after a military-civilian power-sharing deal following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, dissolved the cabinet on Sunday and is due to announce ministerial appointments on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:57 IST
Darfur rebel leader set to head Sudanese finance ministry

Sudan's prime minister is expected to appoint veteran Darfur rebel group leader and Islamist Jibril Ibrahim as finance minister in a cabinet overhaul, according to a list of nominees and an official source.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was appointed after a military-civilian power-sharing deal following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, dissolved the cabinet on Sunday and is due to announce ministerial appointments on Monday. The reshuffle comes as Hamdok struggles to push through reforms and secure foreign financing seen as crucial to easing a deep economic crisis and bolstering Sudan's transition to democracy.

Hamdok has led a cabinet of technocrats which has had an uneasy relationship with the military. Caretaker ministers have been in charge at seven ministries including the finance ministry since July. The reshuffle follows a peace deal signed in October with some rebel groups. It was aimed at ending conflicts in Darfur and southern Sudan, awarded the groups posts in transitional institutions, and reset the clock on a 39-month transition to elections.

Analysts say the peace deal and long-delayed appointments to transitional bodies are important steps, though the replacement of qualified technocrats with political figures could throw up new challenges. Ibrahim, leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) that fought government forces in Darfur from 2003, had previously been a member of the Islamist movement under Bashir.

A former economic advisor for JEM who became leader after his brother was killed in an airstrike, some Sudanese, as well as analysts, have questioned the expected appointment of a former Bashir ally and Islamist to a key ministry, particularly given the economic crisis. Rebel groups have also been given the mining, livestock, social development, and federal government ministries, according to the list of nominees from Hamdok's office seen by Reuters. Three rebel leaders were appointed last week to an expanded ruling transitional sovereign council.

The post of foreign minister is expected to go to Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the popular Umma Party and daughter of former prime minister and Bashir opponent Sadiq al-Mahdi. Khalid Omar Yousif, a leader of the Sudanese Congress Party and a prominent figure in the protests that brought down Bashir, is expected to become minister of cabinet affairs. (Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Aidan Lewis and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson confident in COVID-19 vaccines as South Africa pauses AstraZeneca rollout

London UK, February 8 ANISputnik The UK government is very confident about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africas decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZenecaOx...

UN experts disturbed by deluge of criminal cases against Thai monarchy critics

Bangkok Thailand, February 8 ANISputnik A panel of UN human rights experts said on Monday they were alarmed by the increasingly severe use of an archaic law punishing insults to Thailands royal family. We are profoundly disturbed by the rep...

Sunil Dawar smashes U-20 men's 5000m national record

Madhya Pradeshs Sunil Dawar smashed the 24-year-old U-20 mens 5000m national record on his way to winning a gold medal in the National Junior Athletics Championships here on Monday.Dawar showcased his talent by clocking 14 minutes 13.95 sec...

Will corner govt over corruption, unemployment during assembly session: Raj BJP chief

The Rajasthan BJP will corner the Congress government in the state over various issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and complete farmer debt waiver during the upcoming assembly session, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021