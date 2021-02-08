Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with Uttarakhand MPs, discusses prevailing situation following glacier burst

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the prevailing situation in Uttarakhand following glacier burst in Chamoli with Members of Parliament from the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting over Uttarakhand glacier disaster. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the prevailing situation in Uttarakhand following glacier burst in Chamoli with Members of Parliament from the state. Relief efforts and future course of action over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster was discussed among other issues were discussed in the meeting which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

According to sources, PM Modi told Uttarakhand MPs that the government and all its institutions stand with the Uttarakhand in this period of calamity and asserted all help will be extended to minimise loss of life and aid in relief efforts. The Prime Minister said scientific studies will be conducted to understand cycle of natural calamities in the natural disaster-prone state.

"Going forward, scientific studies will be conducted to understand cycle of natural calamities in this natural disaster prone state and best practices to be adopted to minimise loss of life and property due to these calamities," PM Modi said in the meeting, according to sources. PMO India tweeted: "MPs from Uttarakhand, RS MP and BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah met PM Narendra Modi. They discussed the prevailing situation in Uttarakhand. The MPs expressed gratitude for the quick response and constant support of PM Modi to the state."

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. So far, bodies of 24 people have been recovered from different places following the avalance, Uttarakhand Police said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said a joint team of NDRF, SDRF and the Army is conducting a rescue operation. "The team has reached the 130-metre mark in Tapovan tunnel, it may take 2-3 hours to reach the t-point. Efforts underway to safely rescue those who are stuck in the tunnel," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

