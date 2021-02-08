Left Menu

3 NLFT insurgents arrested in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three insurgents of the bannedNational Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were arrested fromArjun Thakur Para in West Tripura district, police said onMonday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the tribal hamletin the Takarjala police station area on Sunday night, and madethe arrests, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as PrasenjitDebbarma, Ramu Debbarma and Rathindra Debbarma.

''All the three were arrested on charges of extortionand involvement in insurgent activities,'' said Arindam Nath,the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order).

They had earlier quit insurgency and returned tonormal life, but joined the outfit again.

Prasenjit Debbarma was arrested for terror links inBangladesh and was sent to India in 2017, while Ramu Debbarmaand Rathindra Debbarma laid down arms in 2006 and returned tonormal life, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

