Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics

Invoking late AIADMKstalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, expelledAIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Monday called for unity tojointly defeat the ''common foe'' and announced her intentionto engage in active politics, four years after she completeda prison term in a corruption case in Bengaluru.

Whenever the party faced challenges, it has risen ike a'phoenix,' she said alluding to the mythical bird, even asshe kept up the suspsense on going to the AIADMK headquartersat Chennai, the building of the ruling dispensation she oncecontrolled.

Both Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa are former ChiefMinisters of the state.

In her first comments days after being dischargedfrom a hospital in Bengaluru where she was treated forCovid-19 post her release from the prison, Sasikala assertedshe will not be cowed down by ''oppression''.

''I have come out of corona due to divine interventionand the blessings of my akka (elder sister) Puratchi ThalaiviIdaya Deivam (God) Amma who lives in the hearts of thepeople,'' she said addressing supporters here en route toChennai from Bengaluru.

Jayalalithaa is also addressed as Puratchi Thalaivi,meaning revolutionary leader and Amma.

Sasikala said she would dedicate the rest of her lifeto ensure Jayalalithaa's oft repeated statement that AIADMKwill exist for a 100 years even after her and would followthe principle of ''family is the party, party is the family.'' ''Puratchi Thalaivi's children are forever mine too.

The party has faced so many challenges and had risen like aphoenix. In lines with the golden words of Puratchi Thalaivar(Ramachandran), we should stand united...'' ''My desire is that we must jointly work to ensure ourcommon foe does not come to the ruling saddle again in TamilNadu,'' she said without naming anyone.

It was the duty of all to ensure there should be noplace for 'divide and rule' by political opponents and the'grand' movement which was walking the path laid down byRamachandran, the founder, ''should not collapse due to thewhims and fancies of a few,'' she added.

She said she will strive for the AIADMK's welfaretill her last breath and said workers should remain unitedand ensure victory in the coming polls.

Any challenges will be faced with the blessings ofJayalalithaa, Sasikala added.

Quoting late Ramachandran, she told her loyalists: ''Iam bound by love, to the Tamil ethos and the principles I haveembarked upon as well as the people of Tamil Nadu. But I cannever be enslaved by oppression.'' Later, answering reporters' query if she would visitthe AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, she said ''please wait andsee.'' ''Sure, for party workers,'' was her response whenscribes asked if she would engage in active politics, monthsahead of the scheduled Assembly polls in the state.

Earlier, Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu to a grandreception, days after completing her jail term in Bengaluruin the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, amidindications of a confrontation with the ruling party.

She underwent her sentence at the Parapana Agraharacentral prison in Bengaluru since February, 2017 and was setfree on January 27.

However, she remained at the Government VictoriaHospital, where she had been admitted after testing positivefor COVID-19 while under judicial custody.

She was discharged from the hospital on January 31 afterwhich she stayed at a resort, about 35 km from Bengaluru.

On Monday morning, she left for Chennai.

On AIADMK ministers filing police complaint against heruse of the ruling party flag on her car, she said ''I think itshows their apprehension.'' Responding to Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennaibeing closed for maintenance, she said ''the people of TamilNadu know very well what all this means.'' Asked about supporters' demand to ''wrest control ofthe AIADMK,'' she said ''I will meet you all soon. Will speakin detail then.'' PTI SA BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

