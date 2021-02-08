Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: CM Rawat to visit affected areas tomorrow

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday informed that he will visit the areas affected due to glacier burst in Chamoli tomorrow and will also meet people there.

ANI | Joshimath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:06 IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: CM Rawat to visit affected areas tomorrow
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday informed that he will visit the areas affected due to glacier burst in Chamoli tomorrow and will also meet people there. "Tomorrow I plan to visit the affected areas and will also meet people. Our relief and rescue operations are continuing in full swing and we are doing our best to save lives," Rawat told ANI.

The Chief Minister was in Joshimath to take stock of the situation following the avalanche on Sunday. He also informed that a joint team of NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army is continuously carrying out the rescue operation.

"A joint team of NDRF, SDRF, and Army is conducting a rescue operation. The team has reached the 130-metre mark in the Tapovan tunnel. It may take 2-3 hours to reach the t-point," he said. Earlier today, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was briefed by MS Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP, on the rescue operations being carried out at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath.

According to Chief Minister Office, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has conducted a review meeting on disaster relief operation following glacier burst in Chamoli and released Rs 20 crores from State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation.A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.So far, the bodies of 24 people have been recovered from different places following the avalanche, Uttarakhand Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rename Delhi as 'Indraprastha' and Lucknow as 'Lakhanpur': Kshatriya Mahasabha

Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha and Lucknow as Lakhanpur, the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has demanded, its office bearers said on Monday.The demand was made during the organisations two-day national executive meeting that culmina...

China's Luckin Coffee files for bankruptcy in US, months after Nasdaq delisting over 'fraudulently' inflating sales

Months after being delisted from Nasdaq for inflating sales fraudulently, China-based Luckin Coffee has filed for bankruptcy in the United States after the company admitted that sales worth millions of dollars had been fabricated. CNN repor...

Forest Dept employee booked for seeking bribe, using derogatory language against PM

An FIR was lodged against a Forest Department employee for demanding bribe from a saw mill owner and using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, an official said. A video o...

Telangana BJP chief, party MLA, others booked over Suryapet incident

Hyderabad, Feb 8 PTI A case was registered againstTelangana BJP unit president and Karimnagar MPBandiSanjayKumar, party MLA M Raghunandan Rao and others in connectionwith violence in Suryapet district, even as six people werealso arrested o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021