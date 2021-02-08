Sweden expels Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Sweden expels Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat moveReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:29 IST
Sweden has informed Russia that a member of staff from the Russian embassy will be asked to leave Sweden, after a Swedish diplomat was expelled from Russia on Friday.
"This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only performing his duties," Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
