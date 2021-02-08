Left Menu

Sweden expels Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:29 IST
Sweden expels Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Sweden has informed Russia that a member of staff from the Russian embassy will be asked to leave Sweden, after a Swedish diplomat was expelled from Russia on Friday.

"This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only performing his duties," Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Additional police force withdrawn from Delhi borders

Police withdrew on Monday its additional force who were deployed across the borders in Delhi during the farmers tractor parade.According to an order issued by Special Commissioner of Police Operation and Licensing Muktesh Chander, as desire...

Decision made in best interest of everyone: Rijiju over NRAI President's support to banned shooters

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju is happy with the National Rifle Association of India NRAI President Raninder Singhs announcement about persuading the General Body of the National Federation to stay the recent decisi...

South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess effectiveness

South Africa will roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine in a stepped manner to assess its effectiveness in preventing severe illness, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the co-chair of South Africas Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, said on...

Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cyrptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021